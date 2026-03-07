Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has become the first Australian and second women's cricketer globally to score over 1,000 runs in all three international formats. She achieved this landmark during the IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test 2026 against India Women at the WACA, joining former England player Charlotte Edwards in the elite women's list. Entering the match needing just a few runs to reach the 1,000-run mark in Tests, Perry comfortably secured the milestone during the first innings. She joins a highly exclusive club, further cementing her legacy as one of the sport's premier all-rounders. Overall, Perry is the seventh Australian cricketer to achieve this feat in international cricket. Sayali Satghare Fiery Celebration Goes Viral After Debutant Knocks Over Georgia Voll During IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test 2026 (Watch Video).

Ellyse Perry Joins Elite List

𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 👑 The first female — and only the 7th Australian — to score 1000+ runs in all three formats 👏#CricketTwitter @sirswampthing pic.twitter.com/djldWzTQlp — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) March 7, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)