India Women pacer Sayali Satghare made an unforgettable Test debut during the IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test 2026 against Australia Women at the WACA. The 25-year-old fast bowler dismissed opener Georgia Voll with a spectacular delivery, but it was her fiery, viral celebration that quickly captured global attention. Satghare bowled a sharp inswinger that breached Voll's defence to strike the leg stump. Following her maiden Test wicket, she unleashed an aggressive, animated celebration, reminiscent of Virat Kohli's. Sayali Satghare Dismisses Georgia Voll With a Peach of a Delivery During Day 1 of India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test (Watch Video).

Sayali Satghare Fiery Celebration

WOW. A beauty from Satghare to clean bowl Voll and take her first Test wicket!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qmhE8zWSaO — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) March 6, 2026

