On This Day in 2019 Iconic 'Disappointed Pakistan Fan Meme' Became Viral Sensation

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The global cricket and internet community is marking the anniversary of the iconic 'Disappointed Pakistan Fan' meme, which officially entered pop-culture history on 12 June 2019. The image of the spectator capturing universal sports frustration remains one of the most widely used reaction templates in digital history. The meme features Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, a London-based audit manager who travelled to Taunton to watch Pakistan face Australia during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Camera crews captured Akhtar standing in silent dismay with his hands on his hips after Pakistani fielder Asif Ali dropped a crucial catch. The broadcast snippet instantly went viral across social media platform. Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026.

Iconic 'Disappointed Pakistan Fan Meme'

On this day in 2019, one of the greatest internet memes of all time was born in Taunton 😂#YouAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/CBQUe3Oben — Somerset Cricket 🏆 (@SomersetCCC) June 12, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).