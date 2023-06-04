Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan recently became the first cricketers to enrol in the executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports at the Harvard Business School. And the Pakistan captain also inspired one of his female classmates to take up the sport. The Pakistan duo joined the program, which ran from May 31 to June 3 in Boston and they seemed to have had a great time. Pictures of the two attending classes at Harvard have gone viral. Rizwan also gifted a Quran to one of the faculty members. Odisha Train Accident: Shoaib Akhtar Condoles Victims of Devastating Train Mishap, Former Pakistan Pacer Wishes for Speedy Recovery of Those Injured.

