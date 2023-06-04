Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan recently became the first cricketers to enrol in the executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports at the Harvard Business School. And the Pakistan captain also inspired one of his female classmates to take up the sport. The Pakistan duo joined the program, which ran from May 31 to June 3 in Boston and they seemed to have had a great time. Pictures of the two attending classes at Harvard have gone viral. Rizwan also gifted a Quran to one of the faculty members. Odisha Train Accident: Shoaib Akhtar Condoles Victims of Devastating Train Mishap, Former Pakistan Pacer Wishes for Speedy Recovery of Those Injured.

Babar Azam Attends Class at Harvard

Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world.#Harvard pic.twitter.com/ofRycvI3VX — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) June 3, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam Attend Harvard Class

Babar Azam and Rizwan were given separate seats at Harvard University, which was met with jubilation and distribution of sweets in the Karachi media. pic.twitter.com/Cdg8TS2TBv — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) June 3, 2023

Inspired Classmate to Take Up Cricket

Babar And Rizwan with their classmate. Both inspire more people towards cricket ♥️💯. #BabarAzampic.twitter.com/bZREM55nlk — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) June 4, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan Gifts Holy Quran

Rizwan is doing what he is best at, Ma Sha Allah spreading Islam🥹♥️. #MohammadRizwanpic.twitter.com/9xc1I2bSnj — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) June 4, 2023

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan at Harvard Business School

Muhammad Rizwan & Babar Azam In Harvard Business School pic.twitter.com/dMGyadYkru — Ahtasham Riaz (@AhtashamRiaz_) June 4, 2023

One More Pic

Babar Azam and Rizwan with their in Harvard School. So proud of these two incredible minds and their hard work paying off❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/AxUzZqYkR8 — Sharjeel🎗️ (@sharjeel_exe) June 4, 2023

