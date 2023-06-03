Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his condolences for the devastating Odisha train accident which claimed the lives of over 288 people and left 900 injured. The former Pakistan pacer took to Twitter and wrote, "Heard about the extremely devastating Odisha train accident in India. I wish speedy recovery for the injured and my condolences to families who have lost their loved ones." Earlier, several members of the sports fraternity, which included the likes of Virat Kohli, Abhinav Bindra among others, had shared their condolences for the victims of this tragedy. Odisha Train Accident: Virat Kohli, Abhinav Bindra Among Several Others From Sports Fraternity Shocked, Left Heartbroken by Deadly Train Mishap.

Shoaib Akhtar Condoles Victims of Odisha Train Accident

Heard about the extremely devastating Odisha train accident in India. I wish speedy recovery for the injured and my condolences to families who have lost their loved ones. #OdishaTrainAccident — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)