Babar Azam received a warm welcome as he reached Pakistan after his team's campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 came to an end. Pakistan had a difficult time in Cricket World Cup 2023 where they finished fifth on the points table with four wins out of nine matches. Pakistan finished with a heavy 93-run defeat to England, failing to qualify for the semifinals. In a video that has gone viral, the Pakistan captain was spotted arriving at the airport where he was escorted by security officials. Fans had gathered to see him as they attempted to click pictures as well. Pakistan Head Coach Mickey Arthur Asks Players To Shut Out ‘Outside Noise’ After Sub-Par Show in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch Video:

Warm welcome for the King Babar Azam at Airport ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z2Ea1HLJKj — SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) November 12, 2023

