Talking strategy while batting is no new thing and a discussion between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant was caught on the stump microphone during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 on Wednesday, July 2. The India National Cricket Team captain and vice-captain batted together for a period of time when their conversation was heard. Rishabh Pant was seen informing Shubman Gill, stating that the ball had become soft. "Ball bohot soft hogaya hai, ja nahi raha hai bilkul." (The ball has become very soft, it isn't going at all). Shubman Gill, at the striker's end, responded, stating, "Abhi nahi lenge idhar, rehne de." (We won't take one now, let it be). The duo could have been discussing the prospect of taking singles and Rishabh Pant later, they would have a 'call' and make a decision. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill batted together for 47 runs before the former was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir while attempting a big shot. Ravi Shastri Hits Out at Team India’s Decision of Resting Fully Fit Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 in Edgbaston.

Watch Rishabh Pant-Shubman Gill's Conversation:

#RishabhPant and #ShubmanGill were cooking something and it wasn’t just runs. 👀 Watch the full moment from the field and enjoy the banter! 🎙️🔥#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar ➡ https://t.co/g6BryBp5Tw pic.twitter.com/jtt0fPHeyP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 2, 2025

