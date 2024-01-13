Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Renegades have retired the no 5 jersey in honour of Aaron Finch, who is playing his final match in the tournament against Melbourne Renegades. The former Australian captain, who led the nation to the 2021 T20 World Cup title, has featured for the Melbourne Renegades all throughout his BBL career. In 106 matches, he has scored 3,311 runs, hitting 118 sixes. He had earlier announced his retirement from the BBL. Bizarre! Ball Hits ‘Electra Stumps’ But Bails Remain Unmoved During Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2023–24 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

A fitting farewell for @AaronFinch5 🫶 The @RenegadesBBL have retired the No.5 jersey in honour of their main man. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/ShQ8bejlVQ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2024

