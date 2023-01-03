Melbourne Stars are all set to face Melbourne Renegades in their next Big Bash League 2022-23 fixture. The Melbourne derby will commence at 1.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Melbourne Stars are coming with a victory over Adelaide Strikers. Meanwhile, Renegades have lost their last four matches. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of BBL 2022-23 in India. So Sony Ten Sports 2 SD/HD will provide the live telecast of the match. If you want to watch the live streaming you can tune into the Sony Liv app and website. BBL 2022-23: Michael Neser Grabs Sensational Catch Of Jordan Silk Near Boundary Line During Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers (Watch Video).

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades on Sony Liv

Time for the 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐲 ⚔️ Watch @renegadesbbl combat rivals @starsbbl in a massive #BBL12 🏏 fixture 🤜🏻🤛🏻 Stream & find out who claims the ✌️ points, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/V3S6kNh40J — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 3, 2023

