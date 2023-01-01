The KFC Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers one of the most sensational catches at the boundary line. Sydney Sixers were chasing a huge score of 225 at the Gabba in Brisbane. They were fighting and needed 26 runs in 11 balls with Jordan Silk just starting to tee-off. In the second ball of the 19th over, Silk thumped a Mark Steketee ball towards long-on. The ball was flying for a six, but Michael Neser, the man patrolling the field there caught it. As he was moving over the line, he balanced to throw the ball up. The ball was still going over for a six. He then jumped a second time, juggling the ball inside the ropes and came back inside to catch it, dismissing Silk. Michael Neser definitely showed some unprecedented fielding skills and also cued some debates about laws of cricket in the near future with his efforts. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Australian Head Coach Andrew McDonald Believes There is No Need For Practice Matches Before Test Series Against India.

Michael Neser Grabs Sensational Catch Of Jordan Silk Near Boundary Line

Michael Neser's juggling act ends Silk's stay! Cue the debate about the Laws of Cricket... #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/5Vco84erpj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 1, 2023

