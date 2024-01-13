Melbourne Renegades are set to lock horns with Melbourne Stars in what would be the last professional match for Aaron Finch. Finch, who led Australia to the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021, called it quits from the BBL earlier on and will be playing for the Renegades for one last time. The Marvel Stadium will host this clash which starts at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 2/HD TV channels will provide live telecast of this match while those seeking to watch live streaming can do the same on the Disney+ Hotstar as well as FanCode apps and websites. Bizarre! Ball Hits ‘Electra Stumps’ But Bails Remain Unmoved During Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2023–24 Match (Watch Video).

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

