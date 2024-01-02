Melbourne Stars have registered three wins in a row, putting them in the fourth position in the BBL 2023-24 points table. Team captain Maxwell is in great scoring touch at the moment and would be looking to keep the winning momentum going as they host struggling Melbourne Renegades for a Melbourne derby game of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season. The sole game of the BBL 2023-24 season on January 02, 2024, will start at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades live on Star Sports network channels. Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free and website. Mujeeb Ur Rahman Left Out of Melbourne Renegades' Squad To Face Melbourne Stars in BBL 2023–24 After Afghanistan Cricket Board’s NOC Sanctions Come Into Effect

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegade

