Babar Azam-led Pakistan will be taking on New Zealand in the first T20I match of the five-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 18. The PAK vs NZ first T20I match will begin from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the Cricket fans in India will not be able to watch the live broadcast of the match. However, the fans can use the FanCode app and website as the viewing option to stream the match online with a premium subscription. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Rawalpindi

PAK vs NZ First T20I Live

𝑇𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑎𝑝 𝑏ℎ𝑒𝑒 𝑎𝑎 𝑗𝑎𝑦𝑒𝑛 𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝑑𝑒𝑘ℎ𝑛𝑎𝑦, Bank Alfalah presents Jazz Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024 🤩 🗓️ 18 April - 27 April 🎟️ Get your tickets now: https://t.co/r1Y5gXqKt8#AaTenuMatchDikhawan | #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/DEteYarlyS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)