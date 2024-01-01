Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been left out of Melbourne Renegades' squad to face Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2023-24 after the sanctions imposed on his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) came into effect. The Afghanistan Cricket Board had earlier announced that sanctions on the NOCs of Mujeeb, along with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq would be imposed after they wanted to be excluded from the central contracts list. As per these sanctions, the trio will not be able to play T20 leagues for the next two years and their current NOCs will also be revoked. Afghanistan Cricket Board Imposes Sanctions, Revokes NOCs, Delays Central Contracts Of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

No Mujeeb Ur Rahman in Melbourne Renegades' Squad

