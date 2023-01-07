Perth Scorchers are all set to take on Brisbane Heat in the next match at Big Bash League 2022-23. The match will start at 3.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Perth Scorchers currently sit at the second position and a win will take them to the top of the table. Meanwhile, Brisbane are in the seventh place with five points from seven matches. Both teams are coming with a victory in their last match and will be looking to continue their momentum. The important BBL 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will be telecasted live in India on Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of the match, by tuning into the Sony Liv app and website. BBL 2022-23: Michael Neser Grabs Sensational Catch Of Jordan Silk Near Boundary Line During Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers (Watch Video).

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat On Sony Liv

