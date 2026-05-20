BCCI Announces 2026–27 Domestic Schedule; Ranji Trophy Action to Begin on October 11

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the domestic cricket schedule for the 2026–27 season. The multi-tournament calendar will commence with the red-ball Duleep Trophy in late August, serving as the curtain-raiser for India's domestic cricket ecosystem. The marquee first-class tournament, the Ranji Trophy, is scheduled to begin on 11 October. The BCCI will retain the structural split for the Ranji Trophy, scheduling the league stage to finish before the white-ball tournaments begin, followed by the knockout phase early next year. India Test Squad for Afghanistan Series: Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar Earn Maiden Call-ups.

BCCI Announces 2026-26 Domestic Schedule

🚨 News 🚨 BCCI announces the schedule for the Indian Domestic Season 2026-27, which will feature 1,788 matches across age groups and formats in men’s and women’s cricket. More Details 🔽 | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/eWfVBxBNkQ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) May 20, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).