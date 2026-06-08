Manav Suthar Becomes 10th Indian Bowler To Claim Five-Wicket Haul on Debut, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026

Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar enjoyed a historic introduction to international cricket, claiming his maiden Test five-wicket haul in the ongoing IND vs AFG One-Off Test against Afghanistan at Mullanpur. The 23-year-old became the 10th Indian bowler and seventh spinner to achieve this feat on Test debut. Suthar claimed three wickets (Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Afsar Zazai) on Day 2, and claimed scalps of Sharafuddin Ashraf and Rahmat Shah on Day 3 to complete his milestone. Suthar ended with figures of 6 for 33 in 22 overs as Afghanistan were bundled out for 152. Suthar's figures are third-best for any Indian bowler on debut. India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, One-Off Test 2026 Day 3

Manav Suthar's Test Fifer on Debut

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