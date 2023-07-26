The major league cricket match between MI New York and Seattle Orcas saw a monstrous six being hit by MI New York batsman, Kieron Pollard. During MINY’s innings, Skipper Kieron Pollard attempted a pull shot that sailed a distance of 110 metres only to record the biggest six in the MLC 2023.

Kieron Pollard Hits a Monstrous 110m Shot

ONE HUNDRED... AND TEN METERS!😱 Kieron Pollard with the BIGGEST SIX of #MajorLeagueCricket! 1⃣1⃣4⃣/3⃣ (11.2) pic.twitter.com/QGvQ2j2Lvs — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)