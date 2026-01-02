The OPPO Reno 15 5G is expected to launch in India soon with a range of solid specifications. It is likely to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and vibrant visuals. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, offering efficient performance for everyday tasks and gaming. For optics, the OPPO Reno 15 5G is tipped to come with a 50 MP triple rear camera setup, delivering versatile photography capabilities. The device is also expected to house a massive 6,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, ensuring long battery life and quick top-ups. The Reno 15 series, including the Pro and Pro Mini models, is anticipated to debut in India alongside this standard model, offering a range of choices across performance tiers. OPPO Reno 15 5G price may be around INR 40,000. OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G India Launch Soon Along With Other Models in Series; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 15 Series Launching in India Soon

When the plans fall apart, the trip comes together. This is just the beginning. Ready to discover what’s ahead? Stay Tuned.#OPPOReno15Series #AIPortraitCamera #TravelWithReno #LiveItYourWay pic.twitter.com/AtGduaTcCs — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 1, 2026

