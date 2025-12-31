The OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Pro, and OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini are expected to launch in India soon, bringing notable upgrades over the previous Reno lineup. While OPPO has confirmed the arrival of all three models, the spotlight is on the OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G. Designed as a compact yet powerful smartphone, it is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.6mm bezels and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. Despite its smaller form factor, the device is expected to pack a large 6,200mAh battery, a 200MP primary camera, and an IP69 rating for enhanced water and dust resistance. OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Pro, OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Launch in India Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G Launch in India Soon

When a phone fits your palm this perfectly, everything else just falls into place. Stay tuned for the #OPPOReno15Series#AIPortraitCamera #TravelWithReno pic.twitter.com/4JXxgZY6Gh — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) December 25, 2025

