The OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G is set to launch soon in India as the flagship of the OPPO Reno 15 series. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. The device will likely house a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The series also includes the standard Reno 15 5G and the compact Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, offering large AMOLED screens, high-capacity batteries, and flagship-grade performance. OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Pro, OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Launch in India Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G Coming in India Soon

From sunlit mornings to golden hours and late-night plans. Whatever your day looks like, there’s a Reno that fits right in. Almost Here!#OPPOReno15Series #AIPortraitCamera #TravelWithReno pic.twitter.com/PUBm7PCXge — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) December 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)