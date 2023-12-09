England take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series against India as they secure a four-wicket victory against them in the 2nd T20I. Put in to bat first, India suffered a big collapse and was 45/6 at one point. Jemimah Rodrigues took the struggling Indian batting to a score of 80. Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean and Lauren Bell shared eight wickets among them. Chasing it. England got off to a quick start and despite losing a few wickets in the end they comfortably went over the finishing line. Deepti Sharma Features in Her 100th T20I, Reaches Landmark During IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2023 Match.

England Register Four Wicket Win Against India

