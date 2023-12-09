Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who has been a mainstay for the Indian cricket team for long now with her batting in the lower middle order and skillful bowling in the middle and death overs plays her 100th T20I during the ongoing IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur presented her with the cap and Deepti got emotional while donning it. WPL 2024 Auction Round-Up: Kashvee Gautam, Annabel Sutherland Become Most Expensive Players, Check List of Sold and Unsold Players at Women's Premier League Auction.

Deepti Sharma Features in Her 100th T20I

