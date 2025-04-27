In the first ODI of the Women's Tri-nation series 2025, India women's national cricket team bowler Arundhati Reddy scalped the wicket of Sri Lanka women's national cricket team captain and all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu. Arundhati Reddy made no mistake in scalping the first wicket for the India women's team during the IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 match, bowling a fullish delivery, as Chamari Athapaththu looked to slice it down the on-side. Chamari Athapaththu could only get an edge while batting at just seven runs, while wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh bagged the easy but attentive catch with her safe hands. Chamari Athapaththu departed making just seven runs off 18 balls, caught behind. IND-W vs SL-W: Rain in Colombo Delays Toss in India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI of Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025.

Arundhati Reddy Takes Wicket of Chamari Athapaththu:

