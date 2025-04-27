The IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 was slated to get underway at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), but the weather gods had other plans. Persistent rain in Colombo saw the groundstaff at the R Premadasa Stadium waste little time in covering the pitch and playing area and the toss, which was expected to happen at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), was delayed. The Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 is a perfect platform for all three teams--India, Sri Lanka and South Africa to narrow down on a winning combination ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup that is slated to take place later this year. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Free Live Streaming Online, Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 1st ODI: How To Watch IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Rain Delays Toss in IND-W vs SL-W Match

🚨 Update from Colombo 🚨 The toss in #TeamIndia's opening match of the #WomensTriNationSeries2025 has been delayed due to bad weather. Stay tuned for further updates. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/nET6V3RqM5 📸 SLC pic.twitter.com/hxiVp7gp2T — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 27, 2025

