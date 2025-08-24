After formally announcing his retirement from all forms of the game, the India national cricket team Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has also spoken to the media, sharing his feelings on the journey with the Indian side. The 37-year-old Cheteshwar Pujara formally retired from the game on August 24, 2025, and spoke to the media from Rajkot, Gujarat, on the same day. Highlighting his glorious journey, Pujara said, "It is a proud moment for me, representing India for so many years... I got the opportunity to play for India for the first time in 2010". Thanking everyone who has been associated with his long cricketing journey to date, Cheteshwar Pujara expressed, "This journey has been wonderful... I want to thank my coaches, my team members, and support staff...This journey would not have been possible without them". Cheteshwar Pujara has been a legend in red-ball cricket, playing 103 matches in the format, scoring 7195 runs, and hitting 19 centuries and 35 fifties. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Team India Test Stalwart As He Announces Retirement (See Post).

Pujara Addresses After Retirement:

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: On his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara says, "It is a proud moment for me, representing India for so many years... I got the opportunity to play for India for the first time in 2010. This journey has been wonderful... I…

