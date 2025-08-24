Star Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 24, 2025. Pujara has been a stalwart of Indian cricket having made his debut for Team India in 2010. Since then, he has played 103 Tests and 5 ODIs for India and scored 7,195 Test runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 hundreds and 35 fifties. After his announcement, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar extending wish to him for his future endeavours. He lauded Pujara's 'solid technique, patience, and composure' and admitted that his presence in no three for Team India in Tests was 'reassuring'. Fans loved Sachin Tendulkar's heartfelt note for Chesteshwar Pujara and made the post viral on social media. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: BCCI Congratulates India Test Stalwart As He Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in… pic.twitter.com/p0mWKfD9zm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 24, 2025

