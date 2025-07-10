Legendary cricketers Chris Gayle and Brett Lee were seen enjoying the third Test between India and England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The picture has now gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is being levelled 1-1. England won the Leeds by five wickets, before the Asian Giants secured a historic victory at Edgbaston. Sachin Tendulkar Rings Iconic Bell at Lord’s Cricket Ground Ahead of Day 1 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (See Pics and Video).

Chris Gayle and Brett Lee Spotted Enjoying IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025

Legends at the Home of Cricket! 👑🔥#ChrisGayle & #BrettLee light up Lord’s with their presence on Day 1 of the 3rd Test! The iconic duo adds extra stardust to the big clash! 🌟🏏#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar ➡ https://t.co/H1YUOckUwK pic.twitter.com/zpktwsFEx9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 10, 2025

