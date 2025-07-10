Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar rang the bell at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground ahead of Day 1 of the third Test between India and England on Thursday, July 10. Before the third Test, the former cricketer unveiled his portrait in the Lord's museum. Tendulkar is one of the greatest cricketers ever to play cricket. In his 24-year-long career, the great batter achieved several records and shattered many historic milestones. Meanwhile, the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is being levelled 1-1. Legendary India Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Unveils His New Portrait at iconic Lord's Museum Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (See Pics).

Sachin Tendulkar Rings Iconic Bell at Lord’s

Memorable Moment for Sachin Tendulkar

📍 Lord's Cricket Ground 📸 The legendary Sachin Tendulkar rings the bell ahead of the start of the opening day of the 3rd Test 👌👌#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/HnWyEa4Up8 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)