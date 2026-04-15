A notable mix-up between batters Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed highlighted a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. Despite both batters ending up at the same end of the pitch, the fielding side missed a clear run-out opportunity. The incident occurred when Tariq and Ahmed attempted a quick run. Hesitation left both batters stranded mid-pitch. However, an inaccurate throw and a subsequent fielding error allowed both players to escape dismissal. Footage of the fielding blunder quickly circulated on social media, drawing widespread attention from cricket fans regarding the lack of coordination from both the batters and the fielding unit. Did Sam Billings Claim PSL 2026 Participation Harm His Mental Health Due To Mohammad Rizwan's Religious Practices? Here's the Truth.

Comedy Of Errors in PSL 2026 Match

HILARIOUS MOMENT AT THE HBL PSL 😭pic.twitter.com/shFvT6jBUY — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) April 15, 2026

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