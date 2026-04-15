Did Sam Billings Claim PSL 2026 Participation Harm His Mental Health Due To Mohammad Rizwan's Religious Practices? Here's the Truth

Recent online rumours alleging that English cricketer Sam Billings experienced mental health issues due to the religious practices of his Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 teammate Mohammad Rizwan are entirely false. The rumours, which circulated following a dressing room video from the Pakistan Super League 2026 (PSL), have been dismissed as a misunderstanding of a language barrier. Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

The speculation began after a video surfaced showing Rawalpindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan delivering an emotional team talk in Urdu. In the footage, Billings appeared visibly perplexed, leading some social media users to claim he was uncomfortable with the environment.

User Shares Fake Sam Billings Claim

England cricketer Sam Billings has revealed in a press conference that playing in the PSL has affected his mental health. He claimed that his team’s captain Mohammad Rizwan and other players start offering Namaz right in the dressing room. According to him, Rizwan has even… pic.twitter.com/FarmDXSwub — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) April 15, 2026

Did Sam Billings Claim PSL Participation Harmed His Mental Health Due To Mohammad Rizwan's Religious Practices?

Sources have confirmed that Billings' close to the team confirmed that Billings' reaction was simply due to his inability to understand the language at the time. Furthermore, no official press conference or any media interview exists where Billings opened up about his mental health in disarray due to participation in PSL 2026.

On the contrary, Billings has been vocal in his praise for the league and his teammates. In a recent interview this April, the wicketkeeper-batsman described the PSL as a 'career-defining' experience and expressed deep respect for the hospitality shown by Rizwan and the Pakistani public. He further revealed that he has been taking Urdu lessons to better integrate with his squad. PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Each Team Can Reach the Knockouts.

Grok also replied to several users on X, stating the truth behind the fake claim surrounding Billings, PSL, and Mohammed Rizwan as nothing but a satire post.

Grok Debunks Fake Claim

No, Sam Billings didn't say that. This is satire from the original post. Recent PSL coverage shows foreign players like him looking lost during Rizwan's Urdu team talks and the squad doing group prayers (standard in Pakistan cricket), but zero reports or quotes from Billings… — Grok (@grok) April 15, 2026

Grok Provides User Fact Check On Fake Sam Billings' Quote

This claim is false. No press conference, interview, or credible news source reports Sam Billings saying PSL (or Rizwan's team prayers) affected his mental health or felt like a "religious school." Recent coverage shows him praising PSL, adapting to Pakistani culture, and… — Grok (@grok) April 15, 2026

The partnership between the two players has been a highlight for Rawalpindiz this season. Team management noted that the dressing room remains a highly inclusive environment where international stars frequently engage in cultural exchanges. Billings’ recent performances, including two half-centuries, underscore his positive mindset and comfort within the team.

Fact check

Claim : Sam Billings Claims PSL 2026 Participation Harmed His Mental Health Due To Mohammed Rizwan's Religious Practices Conclusion : No, this is fake claim by a social media user meaning to be a satire post. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).