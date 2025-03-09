Ravi Ashwin has slammed a social media user for spreading a fake quote of him on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement ahead of the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. There have been a number of speculations on the futures of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma especially after the forgettable time in Australia and it has rumoured that the careers of both the stars or atleast one among the two will end after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. The fake quote that was attributed to Ravi Ashwin's name and was posted by an account 'Ro_45stan' stated that Rohit Sharma will play till the 2027 World Cup while Virat Kohli will retire soon. Ravi Ashwin reposted the post on 'X' and wrote, "Heartwarming to see humans still excelling at creative storytelling in this AI era. Nice script but maybe check with me next time before casting me in the lead role?" Will Rohit Sharma Retire After ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Team India Vice-Captain Shubman Gill Opens Up on Speculations Ahead of IND vs NZ Final.

Ravi Ashwin Slams X User for Spreading Fake Quote of Him

Heartwarming to see humans still excelling at creative storytelling in this AI era. Nice script but maybe check with me next time before casting me in the lead role? https://t.co/Kf2worJI30 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)