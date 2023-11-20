David Warner has played a great part in Australia winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 title, When it looked like they were down and out, Warner set an example by his fielding efforts and batting which lifted the spirits of the Australian cricketers who went all the way through. After the match, Warner took to social media to apologize to the Indian fans for breaking their hearts. He also admitted that the 'atmosphere was incredible' and that 'India really put on a serious event'. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A Look At Best Fielders and Fielding Teams of the Competition.

David Warner Seeks 'Apology' From Team India Fans

I apologise, it was such a great game and the atmosphere was incredible. India really put on a serious event. Thank you all https://t.co/5XUgHgop6b — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 20, 2023

