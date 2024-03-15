Australia's young all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk has been named as the replacement for Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals' squad for IPL 2024. Jake Fraser-McGurk made his international debut against West Indies recently. He also has an amazing record in the Big Bash League (BBL) despite playing very few matches. In just eight innings he has scored 257 runs with a strike rate of 158.64. Lungi Ngidi who has played 14 matches and has taken 25 wickets was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an injury. Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant Sweats It out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Jake Fraser-McGurk Replaces Lungi Ngidi

