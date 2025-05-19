Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi did his controversial "notebook celebration" again after removing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan during the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 12th over. Digvesh bowled a flighted delivery which spun away from the left-handed batter. Ishan Kishan went for the reverse sweep and missed the ball completely. The ball hit the top of the off stump. After dismissing Kishan, Digvesh brought out his notebook celebration. Earlier, Lucknow set a daunting target of 205 runs for Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi Engage in Heated Argument, Umpires Separate the Duo During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Notebook Celebration by Digvesh Rathi!

Again Notebook celebration 😂 Ishan kishan gone after 35 runs.. And look who take the wicket. Digvesh Celebration Rathi 🥶#LSGvSRH #SRHvLSG #LSGvsSRH #SRHvsLSG Rishabh Pant Abhishek Sharma pic.twitter.com/3wnClPahtD — Monu Sharma (@bharatpur0777) May 19, 2025

