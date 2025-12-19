Lately, a rage on social media has been Akshaye Khanna's dance step from the movie Dhurandhar, a trend that even cricketers didn't shy away from enacting. After Jharkhand won its maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last evening, captain Ishan Kishan and other players celebrated their victory by performing the viral Khanna dance step after the post-match ceremony. In the clip shared by BCCI domestic, Kishan brought the SMAT 2025-26 trophy by doing Khanna's dance step to his fellow members, after which the squad joined in and performed the dance as a group with the captain leading the way. Ishan Kishan Brings Out Pushpa Celebration After Slamming 45-Ball Hundred in Jharkhand vs Haryana SMAT 2025-26 Final (Watch Video)

Ishan Kishan and Jharkhand Teammates Celebrate SMAT Win Dhurandar Style

We've seen these moves before 🕺😉 Can you guess where it's from? 🤔 🎥 The story behind Jharkhand's unique celebrations after clinching their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 😀#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/2CIz6sf83Q — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 19, 2025

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