The BCCI have announced a strong 15-member India national cricket team squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February next year. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Men in Blue, who go into the 20-nation biennial 20-overs World Cup as defending champions, having won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma. On the back of a sensational SMAT 2025-26, Ishan Kishan finds a place in the T20I squad, while Shubman Gill misses out, with Axar Patel taking over vice-captaincy duties. Rinku Singh returns to the T20I setup, having missed IND vs SA 2025 series. India are placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the United States of America, and Pakistan, with current title holders beginning their campaign on February 7. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India to Begin Title Defense Against USA on February 7; Arch-Rivals India vs Pakistan Match On February 15.

India's ICC T20 WC 2026 Squad

🚨India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 announced 🚨 Let's cheer for the defending champions 💪#TeamIndia | #MenInBlue | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7CpjGh60vk — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2025

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