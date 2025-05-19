Sunrisers Hyderabad star opener Abhishek Sharma was involved in a heated argument with Lucknow Super Giants star leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 19. The incident happened during the third ball of the seventh over when Digvesh dismissed Abhishek. Following the dismissal, the LSG spinner performed his trademark "notebook celebration". It looked like Abhishek Sharma didn't like that celebration and had a verbal argument with the bowler. Things were getting out of control as umpires and players had to come in between and calm both players. Abhishek made 59 off 20 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries while chasing a daunting target of 206 runs. Digvesh Rathi Performs Notebook Celebration, Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Abhishek Sharma After Dismissing Him During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi Engage in a Heated Argument

The intensity of a must-win clash! 🔥#DigveshRathi dismisses the dangerous #AbhishekSharma, & things get heated right after! 🗣️💢 Is this the breakthrough #LSG needed to turn things around? 🏏 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/qihxZlIhqW #IPLRace2Playoffs 👉 #LSGvSRH |… pic.twitter.com/TG6LXWNiVa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)