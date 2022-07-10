Dawid Malan was sensational in the 3rd T20I against India as he scored his 12th half-century in the format to lead his team to a score of 215/7. Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel were the pick of the Indian bowlers as they took a couple of wickets each.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)