India’s U19 cricket team has qualified for its sixth consecutive ICC U19 World Cup final following a historic eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semi-final on February 4. Chasing a formidable target of 311 at the Harare Sports Club, the Boys in Blue reached the milestone with 53 balls to spare. A brilliant century from Aaron George (115) and fifties from Vaibhav Suryavanshi (68) and captain Ayush Mhatre (62) anchored the record-breaking chase, setting up a highly anticipated summit clash against England on 6 February. For Afghanistan, Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai scored 110 and 101*, respectively, as their side put up a massive 310 for 4 in 50 overs. Aaron George Hits 2nd YODI Hundred, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

ICC Qualify For U19 World Cup 2026 Final

A record-extending 6⃣th title in sight 🙌 India U19 will play against England U19 in the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/rM2IsqevMZ#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hA1NyCIVPO — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)