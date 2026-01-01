In a thrilling Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 contest, Rajshahi Warriors claimed a win over Rangpur Riders in a Super Over after the regulation match ended in a tie. The Warriors chased down 7 runs in the super over, after Ripon Mondol bowled an excellent over, wherethe Riders managed just six runs. Openers Dawid Malan and Towhid Hridoay starred in the chase for the Riders, scoring half-centuries each. Hridoy fell for a 39-ball 53, having added a stunning 100-run stand with Malan. Unfortunately, Malan remained unbeaten as the Riders lost wickets in the final over that ended the match in a tie. Mondol and SM Meherob, with two wickets apiece, kept Rajshahi Warriors in the hunt. Batting first, Rajshahi Warriors scored 159 for 8, thanks to contributions from Sahibzada Farhan and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 65 and 41, respectively, while other batters failed. Faheem Ashraf stood out with the ball, claiming three wickets. With this win, the Warriors take the lead in the BPL 2025-26 standings. On Which Channel Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch BPL Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Rajshahi Warriors Win In Super Over

Rajshahi Warriors won the super over | Rangpur Riders 🆚 Rajshahi Warriors | Match 8 | BASHUNDHARA CEMENT BPL 2026 📍 SICS, Sylhet 🗓 01 January 2026 | 6:00 PM#BPL #BPL2026 #BCB #Cricket #T20 #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/JidY3kiHIF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 1, 2026

