India Women suffered the third consecutive loss in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they lost by four runs to England Women in their fifth game. They have only two matches remaining in the campaign and with three slots already taken, their future in the competition is uncertain. India were in a dominant position at one point. They needed 56 runs from 54 deliveries with well-set Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma on the crease. Smriti got out at that point and from there, India's innings crashed. Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Second Indian to Hit 1000 Runs in ICC Women's World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Smriti Mandhana's Viral Reaction

She @mandhana_smriti she played a brilliant innings (not taking away the fact that its batting paradise Indore with short boundaries) but started the slump by throwing away her wicket, as usual, when the match was quite in hands. If you cant finish the matches, you're not a… pic.twitter.com/UuD5e5qin2 — Silvereye (@_Break_Free___) October 19, 2025

