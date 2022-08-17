England managed to score only 116 runs with losing six wickets in quick succession on Day 1 in the first Test match against South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground today before the umpires called it a day due to heavy rainfall. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje scalped five wickets together to break the backbone of the English batting. Ollie Pope is the highest scorer for the hosts who will resume his batting tomorrow on 61 not out.

Check ENG vs RSA Day 1 score:

