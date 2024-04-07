The Mumbai Indians were able to achieve their first victory in the Indian Premier League 2024 and they defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. MI broke their three-match losing streak and put up a splendid batting display against DC. The Capitals lost their second consecutive match wherein their bowlers once again proved to be the real reason behind their loss. While, MI registered their first IPL 2024 win, memes took over social media and some of the viral ones are mentioned below: Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Toe-Crushing’ Yorker Destroys Prithvi Shaw’s Stumps During MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Memes Take Over Social Media After MI's First IPL 2024 Win over DC

Funny

#MIvsDC Hardik Pandya after 1st win as MI Captain: pic.twitter.com/h71AWx5ymL — 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 7, 2024

Chuckling

When Mumbai Indians finally win a match pic.twitter.com/xAPHljdvDP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 7, 2024

Comical

Finally, two points for Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/ByDJitbmwM — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 7, 2024

Waggish

Rohit Sharma after the first win in IPL. #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/DwdIoXtYcg — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 7, 2024

Comical

The Result The Process #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/CMwxMB3frV — J I G Y Λ S U (@jigy_asu) April 7, 2024

Hilarious

Hardik Pandya visiting temples before every match from now on pic.twitter.com/aMyxiRMNLE — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 7, 2024

