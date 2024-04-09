Travis Head, who is in a great touch, gets a live early in his innings against PBKS in the IPL 2024 as Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan miss out on a DRS appeal. Rabada who took the new ball, had one go past his edge. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma appealed vigorously but the umpire denied. Kagiso Rabada was confused and he couldn't convince Shikhar Dhawan to go for the review. In replay, it was spotted that Head had a faint edge on the ball. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For Remainder of IPL 2024.

Shikhar Dhawan Refrains From Taking DRS After Kagiso Rabada Gets Travis Head to Edge A Ball

Punjab Kings have missed an opportunity to take the DRS for Travis head . Jitesh Sharma was confident for the edge but Rabada denied 🤷‍♂️ Jitesh Sharma and his reviews are out of this world , Unreal #PBKSvSRH #ipl pic.twitter.com/t8GRlRBf5Y — Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)