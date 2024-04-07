Mumbai Indians achieved a rare feat as they scored 235/4 in their IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7. The five-time champions, who were without a win after three matches, registered their first tournament victory this year with a 29-run hammering of Delhi Capitals. The victory was set up by Romario Shepherd, who slammed 39* off just 10 balls, with 32 of them coming in one over as Mumbai Indians racked up 235/4, the highest total in T20 cricket without any single batter scoring a half-century. Mumbai Indians Defeat Delhi Capitals by 29 Runs; Romario Shepherd Stars As Hardik Pandya and Co Register Their First Win of IPL 2024.

MI Score Highest T20 Total Without a Single Half-Century

Mumbai Indians' 234-5 is the HIGHEST EVER total in T20 cricket without any batter scoring a 50. We are talking about 21 years of history that has seen over 13,000 men's matches. #IPL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 7, 2024

