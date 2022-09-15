England and Pakistan will face off against each other in a seven-game T20I series in preparation for the upcoming T20I World Cup. Ahead of the matches, Team England have arrived in Pakistan and it will be the first time in 17 years that the Three Lions will play here. The first match of the series will be played on September 20, 2022, in Karachi.

Touchdown

Welcome to Pakistan! England have arrived in Pakistan for the 7 match T20I series #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/q60lCImiQ0 — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) September 15, 2022

After 17 Years

English team arrives in Pakistan after 17 Years Welcome pic.twitter.com/ujyVLPeBEK — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) September 15, 2022

