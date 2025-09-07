The England national cricket team registered their seventh 400-plus total in men's ODI cricket during the third ODI against the South Africa national cricket team at The Rose Bowl on Sunday, September 7. With seven 400-plus totals in ODI cricket, the Three Lions have joined the India national cricket team with the joint second-highest for 400-plus scores in the 50-over format. South Africa holds the record eight times. Talking about the third ODI, England posted a massive score of 414-5 in 50 overs after Joe Root (100), Jacob Bethell (110) and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler (62*). Jos Buttler Becomes Seventh England Player To Score 12000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

England Scores Joint-Second Most 400 Totals in ODIs

Most 400+ scores in ODIs South Africa - 8 India - 7 England - 7 Australia - 3 pic.twitter.com/QUhl6GAHFq — Vijay Anaparthi (@VijayCricketFan) September 7, 2025

