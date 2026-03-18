South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder produced a major highlight during the NZ vs SA 2nd T20I 2026 against New Zealand at Seddon Park on Tuesday. Despite the Proteas’ 68-run defeat, Mulder’s 100-metre strike off Kyle Jamieson cleared the stands and landed on a nearby public road. The incident occurred in the third over of the chase. Facing a short delivery, Mulder executed a powerful pull that sent the ball over the deep mid-wicket boundary. The ball landed amongst traffic outside the stadium, narrowly missing moving vehicles. New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips Shows Off Pilot Skills with Aircraft Landing in Auckland (Watch Video).

Out of the Ground!

Wiaan Mulder goes beyond the stadium, straight into the Hamilton streets 🥵#SonySportsNetwork #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/3pEZWg4IEJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 17, 2026

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