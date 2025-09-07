Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler notched up 12000 runs in international cricket. Buttler became the seventh England cricketer to reach the 12000-run landmark. The 34-year-old reached this feat during the third ODI against the South African national cricket team at The Rose Bowl on Sunday, September 7. Buttler joined the elite list of England players with the most runs in all formats – including Joe Root (21737), Alastair Cook (15737), Kevin Pietersen (13779), Ian Bell (13331), Graham Gooch (13190) and Alec Stewart (13140). During the third ODI, Buttler played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 62 runs off 32 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries. Jacob Bethell Slams Maiden Century in International Cricket, England Star Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Jos Buttler Completes 12,000 Runs in International Cricket

